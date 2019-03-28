Anthony Bourdain memorial book to release in May

Tributes for celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who died almost a year ago continue to pour. Celebrating the Emmy-winning TV host’s life and career as a chef, traveller and television personality, Harper Collins imprint Ecco is set to publish a book titled Anthony Bourdain Remembered‘ in May this year.

According to People magazine, ‘Anthony Bourdain Remembered‘, which will be a compilation of tributes and photographs honouring the late writer, was compiled by CNN – the network that was home to Bourdain’s series ‘Parts Unknown‘ – as a keepsake for his daughter.

The official page of the publishers says that the book brings together memories and anecdotes from fans reminiscing about Bourdain’s unique achievements and his enduring effect on their lives, as well as comments from chefs, journalists, filmmakers, musicians, and writers inspired by Tony including Barack Obama, Eric Ripert, Jill Filipovic, Ken Burns, Questlove and José Andrés, among many others.

Born in 1956, Bourdain attended Vassar College and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978. He soon began running the kitchen at big New York restaurants such as Supper Club, One Fifth Avenue, and Sullivan’s. By 1998, Bourdain became the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles, one of the most reputed restaurants in the world.

An avid traveller, who seemed to be in a quest for hidden treasures when it came to food and tradition, Bourdain always campaigned for “go and eat local”. He was also known for his daring streak and loved trying out bizarre and unusual meals from around the world that included fermented shark, entire cobra and ant eggs.