Anna Burns’ Milkman wins the Orwell Prize for political fiction

The Orwell Prize for this year has been announced and two books based on the Troubles (an ethno-nationalist conflict that took place in the 20th century in Northern Ireland) have emerged as winners. Anna Burns’ Milkman, winner of the Man Booker Prize in 2018, has won the prize for political fiction, while Patrick Radden Keefe has won the prize for political writing for Say Nothing.

Milkman has been described as a “marvel” by Tom Sutcliffe, the chair of judges for the prize and BBC Radio 4 presenter, as quoted by a report in The Guardian. “Milkman is a remarkable book – recording a specific time and a specific conflict with brilliant precision but universal in its account of how political allegiances crush and deform our instinctive human loyalties,” he said.

Other judges included author Preti Taneja, The Spectator’s literary editor, Sam Leith, and Dr Xine Yao, an American literature lecturer at UCL.

Judges for political writing included Ted Hodgkinson, head of literature and spoken word at Southbank centre, Robbie Millen, The Times’ literary editor, and Helen Pankhurst, author and women’s rights activist. Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, who chaired the session, described Say Nothing as “an extraordinary piece of writing”. “It comes across as an immensely personal tale yet encompasses the historical narrative of the situation in Northern Ireland,” she said.

The names of winners of the both prizes were announced on Tuesday (George Orwell’s birth anniversary) at University College London. The prizes are worth £3,000 (approximately ₹ 2,64,000).