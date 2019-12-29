Uma Trilok and Deepti Naval at the book launch. Uma Trilok and Deepti Naval at the book launch.

A biography of love is how Mohali-based writer Uma Trilok describes her third book on Amrita Pritam, Amrita Lives On. Her first book, Amrita Imroz: A Love Story (2006) was the unconventional love story of Amrita and Imroz. “My new book is a tribute to Amrita in her birth centenary year, a tribute to love, a biography of love and how their love lives on,” says Trilok, whose book was released recently by actor Deepti Naval, who portrayed Amrita on stage in the play Ek Mulaqat. As someone who teaches, sings, and writes poetry, Trilok says it’s her love for writing that led her to Amrita.

With her second book of poetry Khyalon Ke Saaye, Trilok had gone to meet Amrita in 1995. They soon became friends. “I remember one day Dina Nath Malhotra of Hind Pocket Books told Amrita that she should write a book on Imroz and she said, ‘I won’t be able to do it, but this girl would do it’. That comment was implanted in my mind and then began the process of me connecting with the life, love and work of Amrita through words, as I saw her and Imroz up, close and personal,” says Trilok.

The author recounts the “spiritual angle of love” in the book. She saw Imroz taking care of Amrita in every little way. “As Amrita sent messages through the wind to Sahir, Imroz loved with a selflessness and surrender, and it’s this love of a man that compels me to write about them. There is no fiction here, just the truth,” says Trilok.

Though she had many critics, Imroz held her hand through it all, unconditionally. “She was a thirsty soul, a free mind and spirit, the poet of the millennium, and she emerged victorious in her life and work. Imroz and she never sought approval from society. I have asked her so many questions in this book, but how will she answer. There’s so much we can all learn from her work and life — be truthful to yourself, never be afraid of what you want to do, voice your opinions, and never let yourself be ill-treated.”

