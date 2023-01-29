When Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and other Bollywood divas shared their motherhood journeys 

Motherhood is a life-changing experience that demands unimaginable physical and emotional labour from you. And it is one job for which you never receive any formal training. While this mammoth task can look daunting, our Bollywood divas are here to help. On different occasions, they shared how motherhood has impacted them as human beings and as professionals. They also advised new mothers to not to be harsh on themselves and that there is no single right way of parenting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena first embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, when she welcomed her firstborn Taimur Ali Khan. The actor got back to work when her baby was just seven months old. In her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, she wrote, “I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn — trying to be professional on the shoot while aching for my baby. I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh, too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty.”

Advising mothers to not go on a guilt trip, she shared, “But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh. There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid in my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it”. Kareena welcomed her second child, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka welcomed her first child Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. The actor shared that after the birth of her baby, the centre of her world changed to her. “It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’ “But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm because every decision ends up being about her,” Priyanka told British Vogue.

The Desi Girl wants to focus on her child right now and explains, “I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices,” she said. “I want to do right by her.”

Priyanka also opened up to British Vogue about hateful trolling that she faced for having Maltie Marie via surrogacy. The actor claimed that she had a medical condition and she feels blessed that she could become a mom via surrogacy.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said that she will never regret choosing motherhood at the peak of her career and called it the best decision of her life. “Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled,” Alia told Bombay Times.

Alia welcomed her baby Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka welcomed her child Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. Recently, as her baby turned two, the actor put out a post for her and wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open”. Earlier, in an Instagram post, she had shared that her baby girl makes her ‘braver’ and ‘more courageous’ every day.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu welcomed her first child — Devi Basu Singh Grover — last year. After the birth of her child, she wrote on Instagram, “God gave me the best gift – My daughter, Devi after my first best gift, the love of my life… My husband … @iamksgofficial Luckiest girl in the world”.

Sharing the first glimpse of Devi Basu Singh Grover, Bipasha wrote on her Instagram, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you 2) Quarter cup of me 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja



Sonam said that choosing motherhood is a selfish decision as the baby doesn’t choose to come into this life. “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” the actor told Vogue India.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. Sonam said that she is obsessed with her child and is a ‘helicopter mother’. “I am definitely very involved, and I have no qualms about it,” the actor told indianexpress.com.

