Meet Bobi, the world’s oldest dog ever, who was born in 1992

A 30-year-old dog from Portugal — Bobi — has been recognised as the “oldest dog ever” by Guinness World Records. Just two weeks after Ohio’s Spike was announced as the world’s oldest dog living, the records committee found evidence of a much older dog. Born on May 11, 1992, Bobi is 30 years and 268 days old as of February 3, 2023 – beating Spike by over 7 years.

Prior to Bobi, the previous oldest dog ever was Bluey (1910-1939), an Australian cattle dog, who lived to be 29 years and 5 months old.

A purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12-14 years, Bobi has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros in Leiria, Portugal.

The records website stated that Bobi was registered with Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), in 1992, who confirmed his birth date. Further, his age has also been verified by SIAC, a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government and managed by the SNMV (Sindicato Nacional dos Médicos Veterinários; National Union of Veterinarians).

It further revealed that Bobi was born as one of four male pups in an outbuilding where the Costa family stored wood. “I was eight years old. My father was a hunter, and we always had many dogs,” Leonel Costa was quoted as saying.

Because the family already owned several animals, Leonel’s father decided to not keep the newborn puppies. “Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home […] to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive,” he said, adding that when they took the puppies to the room when their mother Gira was absent, they didn’t realise that they’d left one behind.

Bobi, aged seven (1999) (Source: Guinness World Records) Bobi, aged seven (1999) (Source: Guinness World Records)

While Leonel and his brothers were very sad, they realised that Gira continued to visit the outbuilding where her puppies were born. “We found the situation strange, because if the animals were no longer there, why would she go there?!”

When they followed Gira, they found Bobi who had evaded the burial as he was disguised amongst all the world. “We knew that when the dog opened its eyes, my parents would no longer bury it. It was popular knowledge that this act could not or should be done,” he said, adding that they decided to keep Bobi’s existence a secret from their father.

Leonel said that the biggest contributing factor to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” he lives in, “far from the cities”. While he has been “very sociable”, Bobi is less adventurous now with walking being difficult for him, owing to his old age.

Leonel revealed that Bobi’s eyesight has worsened too as he has often noticed him colliding with obstacles when he walks. “Due to his age, Bobi rests more than used to, and he likes to lie in bed after meals. On colder days he prefers to relax by the fire,” the records website added.

Bobi and one of his cat companions, Ceguinho (2022) (Source: Guinness World Records) Bobi and one of his cat companions, Ceguinho (2022) (Source: Guinness World Records)

Talking about his diet, Leonel revealed that Bobi has always eaten “human food”. He said, “What we ate, they ate too. Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn’t hesitate and chooses our food.” To remove most of the seasonings, Leonel always soaks food in water before serving it to his pets.

While Bobi has always lived a relatively healthy life, he gave his dog parent “one big scare” in 2018 when he was hospitalised after suddenly collapsing due to breathing difficulty. “We have regular [vet] appointments with him and the exams have always shown that he is doing well for his advanced age,” Leonel said.

