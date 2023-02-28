Watch: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover get clay impressions of daughter Devi’s hands and feet

Parenthood is a beautiful feeling. To commemorate the same, actor-couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover decided to get clay impressions of their three-month-old daughter Devi‘s tiny hands and feet. Bipasha gave birth to Devi in November 2022.

Take a look at the post by Bipasha in which she penned a note about how it is the “best gift”.

“Devi came into our lives as our cherished blessing from above, and as parents we want to preserve all her beautiful childhood memories. The feel of her tiny hands and twinkly toes is something we always want to enjoy and a big thank you to @bhavnajasra for ensuring that we always will. This honestly is the best gift a parent can give to themselves and their child,” expressed Bipasha.

She also thanked Jasra for the frame. “You are a star,” wrote Bipasha.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Jasra shared that it was on the request from Bipasha’s sister Bijoyeta Basu that she took up the assignment. “Bipasha’s sister kept my work in mind when we had met about five years ago. So, when she approached me, I was more than happy to do it for the couple,” recalled Jasra, who delivered the gold finished cast yesterday to the couple.

Calling the couple “goofy and fun-loving”, Jasra said that she saw a new side to Bipasha, which was “wholesome love that she has found in her daughter”. “She is one of the warmest people around and I could feel the love and belongingness that motherhood has bestowed upon Bipasha,” described Jasra.

3D hand and feet castings with metal finishing has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. Jasra, who is the founder of First Impressions, has casted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comedian Bharti Singh, actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan among others.

