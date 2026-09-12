Bigorexia in teenagers: When gym, muscles and protein take over a young person’s life

Bigorexia, also known as muscle dysmorphia, is a type of body dysmorphic disorder where a person believes that their body is not muscular and strong enough, even when others think they are fit. The condition can affect mental wellness as well as physical health.

How is bigorexia different from simply being passionate about fitness or bodybuilding?

While bigorexia can be connected to an unhealthy preoccupation with a person’s image, it can also penetrate deeper and affect a person’s psyche, relationships and daily life.

Dr Pooja Verma, a consultant in clinical psychology at Yashoda Medicity, says, “Having a fitness and bodybuilding goal is one thing, but a severe case of bigorexia is when a person cannot step away from their routine and put their physical appearance aside, even for an evening.”