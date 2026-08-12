‘Biggest sign is constipation’: Expert explains what the symptom really means for Parkinson’s risk

Everything you need to know about the neurological disorder (Photo: Magnific)

Constipation is one of the most common digestive complaints, often blamed on poor diet, dehydration or a sedentary lifestyle. But according to neuroprogrammist Varun Harrold, it could, in some cases, be an early clue to something far more serious.

Speaking on influencer Ankit Chauhan’s podcast, Harrold claimed that constipation is among the earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease, often appearing years before the condition is diagnosed. “The biggest one is constipation, and often 10 years later they are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and you ask them, have you had constipation before? They say absolutely yes.”

He went on to discuss the growing interest in the gut-brain connection. “They say it starts in the gut. All these fish oils and olive oils and proper vegetables are far more important than we think… they make sure the linings in your gut… so this accumulation of bad proteins don’t travel through because they can actually pass through the blood-brain barrier and go to the brain.”