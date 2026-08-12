‘Biggest sign is constipation’: Expert explains what the symptom really means for Parkinson’s risk

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Constipation is one of the most common digestive complaints, often blamed on poor diet, dehydration or a sedentary lifestyle. But according to neuroprogrammist Varun Harrold, it could, in some cases, be an early clue to something far more serious.
Speaking on influencer Ankit Chauhan’s podcast, Harrold claimed that constipation is among the earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease, often appearing years before the condition is diagnosed. “The biggest one is constipation, and often 10 years later they are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and you ask them, have you had constipation before? They say absolutely yes.”
He went on to discuss the growing interest in the gut-brain connection. “They say it starts in the gut. All these fish oils and olive oils and proper vegetables are far more important than we think… they make sure the linings in your gut… so this accumulation of bad proteins don’t travel through because they can actually pass through the blood-brain barrier and go to the brain.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
At the same time, Harrold cautioned against jumping to conclusions. “I don’t want it to be misconstrued. Just because they have a constipation problem doesn’t mean you should get on Parkinson’s medication—not at all. Do all else to prevent you from having Parkinson’s.”
So, how much of this is supported by science? According to Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant, GI Surgery and Liver Transplantation, PSRI Hospital, research does suggest that constipation can precede Parkinson’s disease, but it’s only one small piece of a much larger puzzle.
Dr Bhole says there is scientific evidence linking constipation to the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. “Research has shown that some people may have constipation 10 to 20 years before the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.”
This may happen because Parkinson’s doesn’t always begin in the brain. “The disease process can start in the gut, affecting the enteric nervous system and slowing bowel movements well before the brain becomes significantly involved,” he adds.
However, he stresses that constipation by itself is not a reliable predictor of Parkinson’s disease. “Constipation alone does not mean a person will develop Parkinson’s disease.”
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Dr Bhole says these habits are undoubtedly beneficial—but their role in preventing Parkinson’s disease remains uncertain. “Research suggests that a diet high in fibre, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats such as olive oil, regular physical activity and good hydration support the gut and overall brain health.”
While these lifestyle measures promote healthy ageing and reduce the risk of several chronic diseases, the evidence linking them specifically to Parkinson’s prevention is still evolving.
“These habits might decrease your risk for some chronic diseases, but there is no conclusive evidence that they protect against Parkinson’s disease specifically,” he explains.
Because constipation is so widespread, it shouldn’t immediately trigger fears about Parkinson’s disease. Instead, Dr Bhole advises looking at the broader clinical picture.
“If you have chronic constipation along with other symptoms such as a decreased sense of smell, acting out dreams during sleep, slow movements, tremors, muscle stiffness, soft voice, balance issues or small handwriting, then these should not be ignored.”
These symptoms don’t confirm Parkinson’s disease either, but they deserve medical evaluation. “These symptoms are not conclusive for Parkinson’s disease and require a neurologist’s evaluation for timely diagnosis and proper management.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.