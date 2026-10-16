Big-Leaf houseplants are making a comeback: How to style them in modern homes

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Big-leaf houseplants are making a comeback as homeowners look for ways to make their spaces feel warmer and more connected to nature. Interior experts share simple tips to style large indoor plants without making a room feel cluttered.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Oversized houseplants can make an empty corner feel more intentional when paired with a simple, naturally textured pot.An oversized plant can make an empty corner feel more intentional when paired with a simple, naturally textured pot. (Image Source: Unsplash)
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People are becoming more conscious of how their homes look and, more importantly, how they feel. This has fuelled growing interest in larger indoor plants, which bring warmth, character and a sense of connection with nature to interiors. Big-leaf plants, in particular, can make a striking statement while adding a touch of greenery to apartments with limited access to outdoor space.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why big-leaf houseplants are making a comeback

People are shifting what they look for when buying a home. While carpet area and location matter, buyers are focusing more on the everyday experience of living in the space.

Jason Samuel, Managing Director, House of Swamiraj, says, “A good balcony, plenty of natural light, ventilation and some room for greenery can make a real difference. These are small, minute details, but they can really influence how comfortable a home feels over time.”

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Big-leaf houseplants can add warmth, character and a sense of connection with nature to indoor spaces.Alt text: Large big-leaf houseplant placed in a modern living room Big-leaf houseplants can add warmth, character and a sense of connection with nature to indoor spaces. (Unsplash)

The idea is to create homes that accommodate how people actually live, rather than being planned around specifications alone.

“The return of big-leaf plants is not just about following a décor trend. It reflects a simple preference for homes that feel more open, warm and connected to nature,” adds Jason.

ALSO READ | Dark wood is back: How to use the trend without making your home feel heavy

How do you deck up your home with big-leaf houseplants without overwhelming it?

Rubeena Singh, Founder, Interior Stylist & Home Decorator, shares the following tips:

  • Start with the empty corners. A big plant does wonders in an awkward corner, or next to a sofa, console or window.
  • Keep the pot simple, and try terracotta, stone, or another natural texture so the leaves stay the star.
  • It’s important to be quite particular about scale. A huge plant beside a tiny chair can feel overpowering, so place the larger ones near sofas, large consoles or dining tables.
  • Leave it some space. Don’t squeeze a large plant between furniture. The negative space around it is what makes it feel intentional and luxurious.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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