Big-Leaf houseplants are making a comeback: How to style them in modern homes

People are becoming more conscious of how their homes look and, more importantly, how they feel. This has fuelled growing interest in larger indoor plants, which bring warmth, character and a sense of connection with nature to interiors. Big-leaf plants, in particular, can make a striking statement while adding a touch of greenery to apartments with limited access to outdoor space. DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why big-leaf houseplants are making a comeback

People are shifting what they look for when buying a home. While carpet area and location matter, buyers are focusing more on the everyday experience of living in the space.

Jason Samuel, Managing Director, House of Swamiraj, says, “A good balcony, plenty of natural light, ventilation and some room for greenery can make a real difference. These are small, minute details, but they can really influence how comfortable a home feels over time.”