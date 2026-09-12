‘I get drunk messages between 2 and 4 am’: Bhuvan Bam on how his comedy helps people cope

In a recent interview, Bhuvan Bam opens up about fans' drunk messages in the middle of the night (Photo: @bhuvan.bam22/Instagram)

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam recently opened up about grief, happiness and how comedy has helped him navigate some of life’s most difficult moments. Reflecting on how painful memories often resurface in solitude, the Taaza Khabar actor said he has learnt to find humour even in tragedy—a perspective that has helped him cope with grief and keep moving forward.

“When you sit idle and look at life, you only remember the worst times of your life. How do you cope with that? You need someone to speak to; you need something to look at and laugh at,” Bhuvan said.

The actor added that comedy has become a way of connecting with people going through difficult times. He recalled receiving messages from viewers late at night, often between 2 am and 4 am, telling him how his videos had helped them cope with personal struggles.