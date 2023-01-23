Bharat Jodo Yatra: Usually on a strict ‘no rice, no roti’ diet, Rahul Gandhi opens up about his favourite foods, workout routine

Rahul Gandhi, who is in the last leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently revealed that when at home, neither does he eat rice nor roti. “When I am at home, I am pretty strict. So, I am careful. I don’t eat all sorts of stuff. I don’t eat carbohydrates — no rice, no roti,” he said, adding that if given a choice, and forced to eat, “I would eat roti probably”.

The Gandhi scion also opened up about the daily menu at home. “Normally in our house, we have desi khaana at lunch and some sort of continental stuff at dinner. I am quite particular. I have a controlled diet. So, mine is pretty boring. I try to avoid too many sweet things,” he said in a conversation with food and travel portal Curly Tales at a campsite in a village in Rajasthan.

Rahul, who uses moveable trucks that turn into air-conditioned bedrooms to move from one city to another, said, “As part of the yatra, I eat everything when outdoors.”

The self-confessed foodie, who prefers non-vegetarian dishes, said that he likes to have chicken, mutton, or sea food. “I used to go to Old Delhi. But generally, now my staple is Moti Mahal. Then Sagar Ratna, Swagat, and sometimes, Saravana Bhavan,” he shared while talking about restaurants he regularly visits.

While his experience in each state has been different, Rahul recalled that the southern state of Telangana, known for its chillies and spicy meals, was “over the top” for him. “The culture is completely different. Food is different. Language is different. Music is different. Everything is different. Of course, it changes at the state boundaries but it also changes within the state. Telangana was a little bit spicy for me. Chillies were over the top. There I struggled. I don’t eat that much chillies.”

Sharing that it is the first time he has walked through the various districts as part of the Yatra, which began on September 7, 2022 from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, he said that it has been a “different” experience. “I think travel is very important to get a good idea of what different cultures are doing,” said Rahul, 52.

A trained Aikido expert, Rahul also opened up about finding time to stay physically fit with martial arts class during the Yatra. “You will think it is crazy but I do martial arts class even on the Yatra these days,” said Rahul, who is also a trained scuba diver, and a free diver who can hold his breath underwater for a long time.

