Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'

Mature love is innocence expressed through care, not words, shared an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 17, 2026
Bhagyashree HimalayaBhagyashree and Himalaya (Photo: Express Archives)
Bhagyashree recently spoke about the heartwarming care and support she and her husband, Himalaya Dassani, offer each other, especially when one of them is tired. “When he is really tired or comes back from out of town, I make his favourite food, his favourite vegetables, and just sit down with him when he is eating. I think that matters a lot,” the 56-year-old said.

Bhagyashree, who got married to Himalaya in 1989, told Hauterrfly, “When I come back from shooting, or I’m very tired, woh mere paiir dabaate hai (he massages my feet)…that matters a lot. Because we women don’t allow our partners to do that for us…I keep telling him, don’t do it. He tells me…you are tired. Let me do it for 10-15 minutes. It’s okay. I think that makes a difference.”

So, we asked an expert why the smallest acts of care matter more than grand gestures.

What is striking in this reflection is how love is described not through milestones, but through micro-moments. “Favourite food after exhaustion, sitting quietly while someone eats, massaging tired feet at the end of a long day. These are not cinematic gestures. They are intimate acts of emotional attunement,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

From a psychological lens, this is where long-term love actually lives. In popular culture, love is often romanticised as an intense feeling. “But in real relationships, intensity burns fast. What sustains a connection over the years is reliability. The quiet knowing that when one person is depleted, the other will show up – not to fix, impress, or lecture, but simply to be present,” elucidated Delnna.

relationships Relationships are all about micro moments (Photo: Freepik)

As relationships grow older, that innocence does not disappear. It transforms. “Mature love is innocence expressed through care, not words. Psychologically, acts like cooking someone’s favourite food or offering physical comfort after a long day serve a deeper purpose. They regulate the nervous system. They communicate safety without language. They say, you can rest here. In a world that constantly demands productivity and resilience, these gestures allow a person to soften,” described Delnna.

Being able to receive care is a sign of trust. According to Delnna, healthy relationships thrive not on equality of effort alone, but on fluidity. “Sometimes one partner gives more. Sometimes the other does. The balance is not measured daily, but over time.”

A relationship does not stay alive because of anniversaries or declarations. “It stays alive because two people continue to notice each other – especially when the world has exhausted them. That is not dramatic love. That is durable love. And in the end, that is the kind that lasts a lifetime, shared Delnna.

