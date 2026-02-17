Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: ‘Woh mere paiir dabaate hai’

Bhagyashree recently spoke about the heartwarming care and support she and her husband, Himalaya Dassani, offer each other, especially when one of them is tired. “When he is really tired or comes back from out of town, I make his favourite food, his favourite vegetables, and just sit down with him when he is eating. I think that matters a lot,” the 56-year-old said.

Bhagyashree, who got married to Himalaya in 1989, told Hauterrfly, “When I come back from shooting, or I’m very tired, woh mere paiir dabaate hai (he massages my feet)…that matters a lot. Because we women don’t allow our partners to do that for us…I keep telling him, don’t do it. He tells me…you are tired. Let me do it for 10-15 minutes. It’s okay. I think that makes a difference.”