Beware of Pakistan-made whitening creams: Madhya Pradesh’s latest advisory

Madhya Pradesh has begun its crackdown on Pakistan-made whitening creams across the state, directing its police to probe their supply connections, even as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statewide public health advisory against them.

The development comes after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged them for containing excessive levels of heavy metals and lacking mandatory import registration certificates. The advisory comes amid reports of the products continuing to circulate in local markets, with enforcement teams seizing stocks in Indore and Bhopal Police initiating an investigation into their supply network.

The two products identified by the regulators are Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream, both carrying the label “Made in Pakistan”. The state’s November 14 advisory, issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh, warns consumers against purchasing or using the products, citing potential health risks from excessive heavy metal content.