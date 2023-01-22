scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Bengaluru hosts a Millets and Organics Fair to promote this nutritionally-dense grain

There are many benefits of incorporating millets into your diet, studies and experts claim

2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets (IYOM 2023) by The United Nations. (Source Pixabay)
Bengaluru hosts a Millets and Organics Fair to promote this nutritionally-dense grain
As part of the International Trade Fair 2023, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru played host to a Millets and Organics show this week. Taking a cue from the changing dietary trends post pandemic, the Government of Karnataka organised this event to promote healthy eating. Notably, 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets (IYOM 2023) by The United Nations. Spearheaded by the PM Narendra Modi, state and central governments are taking initiatives to promote and increase awareness of this nutritional crop.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraja Bommai inaugurated the recent event. In a speech, the Minister for Agriculture, BC Patil explained how the state of Karnataka ranks third in the country in production and consumption of millets. He also noted how Bengaluru has always been a leading consumer of organic produce. He called it the ‘organic centre of the country”. The three-day fair has more than 300 stalls that showcased everything from GI tagged produce to sustainable methods of growing millets. The event also had a food court boasting organic and millet-based dishes. Apart from traditional recipes, popular dishes such as pastas, pizzas and burgers were also made incorporating this grain. Additionally, there were workshops for farmers, demonstration of millet recipes, and conferences.

BC Patil, speaking at millet fair in bangalore Agriculture minister BC Patil speaking at the event.

The benefits of millets

Frequently called a super food, this grain is packed with nutrients and has the added benefit of being gluten-free, unlike its counterpart wheat. This January, MedicalNewsToday.com reported a study on the benefits of millet. It stated that a 2021 study led by Dr Seetha Anitha, “suggests that millet can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

It also helps manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes.” The report concludes by saying, “Millet is a good source of protein, fiber, key vitamins, and minerals. The potential health benefits of millet include protecting cardiovascular health, preventing the onset of diabetes, helping people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, and managing inflammation in the gut. Millet is an adaptable grain.”

Dr Prashant Mistry, celebrity physiotherapist and nutritionist says, “Millets are cultivated in many parts of India, and are now finding themselves more popular. When replacing rice and wheat, millets can be a great addition to anti-inflammatory diet. They’re non-glutinous and much easier for anyone floundering with habitual conditions. They’ve much more protein than numerous other grains. Millets are the perfect grain to support weight loss.

Millets are rich in fibre, and can be veritably useful for those floundering with high cholesterol or gallstones, and are overall salutary to digestion and elimination. Millets can be great to stabilise blood sugar balance, as they’ve a low glycaemic indicator.”

Millet fair in bangalore A stall at the fair.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 10:20 IST
