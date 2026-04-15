Bengali New Year 2026 Wishes: Pohela Boishakh Messages, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings to Share with Loved Ones

Happy Bengali New Year 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings: Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and among Bengali communities worldwide. In 2026, the festival will be observed on April 15.

Celebrated on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, the occasion today will pave the way to fresh beginnings, prosperity, and cultural pride. People shall wear traditional outfits, take part in lively processions, enjoy folk music and dance performances, and indulge in festive delicacies.

Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and greeting cards to help you share joy and connect with loved ones today. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bengali New Year and Pohela Boishakh!