Bengali New Year 2026 Wishes: Pohela Boishakh Messages, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings to Share with Loved Ones

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026 Wishes, Bengali New Year Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status and Greetings: The Indian Express has curated some new Pohela Boishakh wishes especially for you. Wishing a very Happy Bengali New Year to all those celebrating.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 15, 2026 07:00 AM IST
pohela boishakhBengali New Year 2026 Wishes: Pohela Boishakh Messages, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings to Share with Loved Ones
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Happy Bengali New Year 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Greetings: Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and among Bengali communities worldwide. In 2026, the festival will be observed on April 15.

Celebrated on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, the occasion today will pave the way to fresh beginnings, prosperity, and cultural pride. People shall wear traditional outfits, take part in lively processions, enjoy folk music and dance performances, and indulge in festive delicacies.

Indian Express has curated a selection of heartfelt wishes and greeting cards to help you share joy and connect with loved ones today. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bengali New Year and Pohela Boishakh!

Pohela Boishakh 2026 Wishes:

Shubho Noboborsho! May the new year bring you endless happiness, prosperity, and success.

Wishing you a fresh start filled with positivity, joy, and beautiful moments.

May this Pohela Boishakh bless you with good health, peace, and new opportunities.

pohela boishakh Shubho Noboborsho!

Let this Bengali New Year bring new dreams, new hopes, and new achievements into your life.

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Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Pohela Boishakh 2026!

May your days be as vibrant and colourful as the celebrations of this beautiful festival.

How Bengal perfected the art of eating fish, head to tail

Pohela Boishakh 2026 Quotes:

“A new Boishakh isn’t just a change of date, it’s a chance to begin again with purpose.”

“Let this Bengali New Year bring clarity to your thoughts and courage to your dreams.”

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“Every Pohela Boishakh carries a quiet promise, better days are ahead.”

pohela boishakh Choose peace this Boishakh.

“New beginnings feel lighter when you leave the past behind.”

“Step into 2026 with hope in your heart and strength in your journey.”

“The beauty of Pohela Boishakh lies in its reminder, start fresh, start right.”

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Pohela Boishakh 2026 Messages:

Shubho Noboborsho! May this new year bring clarity to your path and joy to your everyday moments.

Wishing you a Pohela Boishakh filled with fresh energy, new opportunities, and peaceful beginnings.

May this Bengali New Year inspire you to grow, evolve, and embrace life with positivity.

pohela boishakh Let this Boishakh be about fresh starts, kind moments, and steady growth.

Sending you warm wishes for a year where happiness feels natural and success feels earned.

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May your days ahead be brighter, calmer, and filled with meaningful experiences.

This Pohela Boishakh, may you find balance in life and strength in your journey.

Pohela Boishakh 2026 WhatsApp Status:

New year, new rhythm, Shubho Noboborsho!

Fresh start, calmer heart.

Beginning again, but better.

pohela boishakh This Pohela Boishakh, may you find balance in life and strength in your journey.

Less pressure, more progress, Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026!

New year energy: simple, steady, strong.

This year, I grow at my own pace.

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