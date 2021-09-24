Benefits of daily saline nasal washing

Today, regular hand washing and sanitizing are two habits that we mindfully follow. However, we tend to ignore one more important step in staying safe and healthy: maintaining nasal hygiene. Nasal washing is proven to be an effective measure in improving respiratory health. Since our nose is one of the prime openings through which germs, allergens, pollutants, viruses, and contagions enter our body, nasal washing works as an effective gatekeeper and obstructs their entry.

What is nasal washing?

Nasal washing or nasal irrigation is a long-held practice, which is also part of Ayurveda. It is a process where saline or saltwater solution is poured into one nostril, and it runs through the nasal passage and drains out from the other nostril. Doing so washes out germs, allergens, pollutants, mucus, and other debris from the nasal cavity/nose.

Traditional vs. modern formats

The traditional system of doing nasal washing involves the usage of a neti pot or bulb syringe. It should be properly cleaned and only distilled, sterile, or previously boiled water must be used to safeguard from the risk of infection. If this method is not followed correctly, it can cause irritation and stinging and even lead to infections. In fact, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), improper usage of neti pots can increase one’s risk of infection. To avoid this, one can opt for modern saline nasal sprays, like Otrivin Breathe Clean, which is a much safer and convenient option.

Why and when should you use a nasal spray?

Experts recommend saline nasal washing as an adjunct therapy in upper respiratory infections. Also, with rising levels of pollution and respiratory vulnerabilities, daily saline nasal washing helps maintain good nasal health. Saline nasal sprays like Otrivin Breathe Clean help by washing out excess mucus, dust, pollen, and other allergen particles from the nasal passage. It also offers relief from common cold, sinusitis, flu, and allergies. Owing to the benefits, it is recommended to make saline nasal washing a part of your daily hygiene routine. Note – Follow the usage instructions given in the pack for optimal benefit.

Factors to look for in a daily nasal wash

When you’re choosing a nasal wash, look for one that is suitable for all age groups and contains natural ingredients, as it is safer. For instance, GSK’s Otrivin Breathe Clean can be used by adults and kids who are two years and above. Since it contains natural ingredients such as sea salt solution and natural glycerin, it works well in moisturizing and soothing the nasal passage. Besides, it is formulated for daily use, given the heightened need for maintaining good nasal health and immunity in the current scenario.

How to use a nasal spray?

Using the Otrivin Breathe Clean nasal wash is easy and quick. Blow your nose, prime the spray once, insert the nozzle in the hose, tilt at an angle and spray briefly. Do the same for the other nostril, and blow the nose after usage. Wash the nozzle with warm water after use and put the over cap back on. Store it in a cool and dry place.

Healthy habits go a long way in building immunity, and adopting saline nasal washing as part of your daily routine is a big part of this. So, start now, for yourself and your family!

(Disclaimer: ​PM-IN-OTRI-21-00074)

​Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (“Company”) for sharing information in the public interest. GSK does not approve or recommend the use of medicine in any way other than what is approved. Thus, it should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult a healthcare practitioner for more details.