Beige flag, soft launch, delulu: The Gen Z dating dictionary you need in 2026

Modern dating isn’t just about relationships anymore—it’s about understanding the language that comes with them. From viral social media trends to shifting attitudes toward commitment, Gen Z has developed an entire vocabulary to describe the nuances of modern romance.

Many of these terms originate on platforms like Instagram and dating apps, where relationship experiences are constantly shared, dissected, and renamed. The result is a new romantic lexicon that captures everything from subtle relationship milestones to confusing dating behaviours.

Here are 10 Gen Z romantic terms defining dating in 2026.

1. Soft launching

Soft launching refers to the subtle introduction of a partner on social media without explicitly revealing the relationship. This might include posting a photo of two coffee cups, of two people holding hands, or a cropped image of someone across the table—just enough to spark curiosity without confirming anything.