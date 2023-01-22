Behind the Art: Why is Vincent van Gogh’s Le café de Nuit (The Night Café) so significant?

In September 1888, Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh painted another masterpiece called The Night Café french for Le café de Nuit, which is now worth about $200 million. He often wrote to his brother Theo, explaining what he painted and why, and considered this painting “one of the ugliest pictures” he had done. The painting is currently owned by Yale University and can be seen at the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut, United States of America. Allegedly, the heir of the original owner, Russian industrialist Ivan Morozov, has been fighting since 2008 to reclaim the painting, which was purchased in 1908, and seized in 1918 after the Bolshevik Party took power. What is so significant about the painting and why did Van Gogh decide to paint it? Did art critics dislike this painting as much as Van Gogh did?

Story Behind the painting

Van Gogh depicted the interior of Café de la Gare, 30 Place Lamartine, run by Joseph-Michel Ginoux and his wife Marie, who in November 1888 posed for Van Gogh’s and Gauguin’s Arlésienne. In the painting, five customers can be seen sitting at the table and are described as “three drunks and derelicts in a large public room”. According to many scholars, the café was known to be open all night and was the meeting place for local down-and-outs and prostitutes. Another main character in the painting is Ginoux – the landlord who can be seen standing next to the billiard table. Van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo saying that Ginoux had taken so much of his money that he had told the café owner it was time to take his revenge by painting the place.

One can call this a revenge piece of art as Van Gogh stayed up for three consecutive nights to paint the picture using contrasting and vivid colours. He painted the ceiling green and the upper walls red. The lamps were too yellow and the paint was applied thickly with many of the lines in the room leading towards the door in the back. The significance of the painting is best described in Van Gogh’s letters “In my picture of the Night café, I have tried to express the idea that a café is a place where one can destroy oneself, go mad or commit a crime. In short, I have tried … to express the powers of darkness in a common tavern.” At the same time, he painted another masterpiece Café Terrace at Night showing the outdoor tables and the night sky.

Criticism and importance

Like many artists, Van Gogh was very critical of his work. He criticised most of his famous paintings before they even became famous as he saw them as the most terrible things one could paint. Calling The Night Café one of the ugliest paintings he has ever painted, he told his brother in a letter “Everywhere there is a clash and contrast of the most alien reds and greens, in the figures of little sleeping hooligans, in the empty dreary room, in violet and blue.” Despite being so critical, it is obvious that Van Gogh was excited about this painting. One does not know how Theo reacted to Van Gogh’s letters but the world today has a very different view towards this painting. It has been called one of Van Gogh’s masterpieces. Critics love the colours Van Gogh used to paint it. The clashing colours were meant to express the “terrible passions of humanity” found in this all-night haunt, populated by travellers and prostitutes. Critics agreed with Van Gogh and also felt that colours took on an intriguing quality at night, especially by gaslight: in this painting.

According to many the perspective of the scene is one of its most powerful effects. One even described it as an “absorbing perspective which draws us headlong past empty chairs and tables into hidden depths behind a distant doorway”. What makes this painting so well-liked and important in today’s world is that it represents many of Van Gogh’s best qualities as an artist including his striving for technical complexity and excellence. It also sheds light on how nightlife often ruins someone’s life. He wanted to show how one can “ruin themselves” in a place like this café. The modern art world can relate to this painting because it represents a bad night out where drunkards are slumped in the chairs, dozing off in the middle of the night after spending all their money on substances. Although this was a revenge piece, Van Gogh was also said to be inspired to paint The Night Café after his friend Emile Bernard sent a series of drawings depicting brothels. The drawings pushed Van Gogh to explore the dark side of nightlife which he successfully does in this famous painting.

Next up in Behind the Art: Why is Primavera by Botticelli one of the most written about, and most controversial paintings in the world?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!