Beautiful plants that can grow without soil

Not all plants need soil to survive. Some thrive in water, while others absorb nutrients directly from the air. These soil-free plants are becoming increasingly popular among urban gardeners and indoor plant lovers because they are low-maintenance, space-saving, and visually striking.

Whether you live in a compact apartment or simply want a cleaner, modern way to decorate your space with greenery, these beautiful plants prove that soil is not always essential for healthy growth.

Here are some plants that can grow without soil.

Lucky Bamboo

Despite its name, lucky bamboo is not actually bamboo, but it is one of the easiest plants to grow in water. All it needs is a container with clean water and indirect sunlight.