Bath towel hygiene: How often to wash, how to dry and when to replace it

How often should you wash your bathing towel if you use it every day? When should you replace a towel instead of just washing it? A towel may look clean after use, but repeatedly using one that stays damp can allow microorganisms to multiply.

Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, explains how often you should wash your bathing towel, how to dry it properly, and when it is time to replace it.

How often should you wash your bathing towel?

The dermatologist explains that ideally, bathing towels should be washed every three to four uses, especially if they remain damp between uses.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Towels used after heavy sweating or by people with skin infections may need more frequent washing,” Dr Chause tells indianexpress.com.