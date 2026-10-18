Bath towel hygiene: How often to wash, how to dry and when to replace it

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How often should you wash your bathing towel if you use it every day? When should you replace a towel instead of just washing it? A towel may look clean after use, but repeatedly using one that stays damp can allow microorganisms to multiply.
Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, explains how often you should wash your bathing towel, how to dry it properly, and when it is time to replace it.
How often should you wash your bathing towel?
The dermatologist explains that ideally, bathing towels should be washed every three to four uses, especially if they remain damp between uses.
“Towels used after heavy sweating or by people with skin infections may need more frequent washing,” Dr Chause tells indianexpress.com.
Regular washing helps prevent the buildup of “sweat, dead skin cells, oils and microorganisms.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Is it okay to use the same towel for several days?
Using the same towel for a few days can be acceptable if it is “completely dried between uses” and does not develop a “musty smell”.
However, repeatedly using a damp towel can allow microorganisms to multiply. “Washing it regularly is particularly important for people prone to skin infections or irritation,” Dr Chause notes.
How should you dry and store a towel?
How you dry a towel between showers makes a “huge difference” to how hygienic it stays.
Hang a towel fully spread out in a well-ventilated area so it dries completely rather than remaining bunched up.
“Avoid keeping damp towels in bathrooms with poor ventilation or leaving them inside closed laundry baskets,” Dr Chause recommends.
A persistently damp towel can support the growth of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms, particularly when it contains sweat, skin oils and dead skin cells.
“This does not mean every damp towel will cause an infection, but keeping towels dry and washing them regularly reduces this risk,” Dr Chause notes.
When should you replace a towel?
Regular washing can extend a towel’s usable life, but there are signs that it is time to replace it. Dr Chause lists a few below:
- Remains musty even after washing
- Has persistent stains or visible mould
- Has become rough or damaged
- Is unable to dry properly
“Over time, worn-out fibres can also make the towel less comfortable against the skin,” Dr Chause points out.
Should people with skin infections wash towels more often?
People with skin infections may benefit from washing towels more often and should “avoid sharing towels.”
“Towels should be washed thoroughly and completely dried before reuse,” the dermatologist advises.
She further adds that during a fungal infection, following the treating dermatologist’s advice on towel hygiene is also important to prevent recurrence or spread.
Should every family member have their own bathing towel?
Yes. Every family member should ideally have their own bathing towel, particularly when someone has a fungal infection, skin infection or open sores.
“Sharing towels can transfer microorganisms between people even when the towel looks clean. Keeping personal towels separate is a simple hygiene measure that can reduce this risk.” the dermatologist concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.