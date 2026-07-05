‘Hyperactive hai mera baccha’: Barun Sobti on living with ADHD and seeking treatment

Barun Sobti recently opened up about living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), revealing that his symptoms affected his daily life for years before he sought professional help. Speaking candidly about his experience with Nikhil Taneja, the Kohrra actor described constant restlessness, anxiety, sleep difficulties, and the role medication has played in helping him manage the condition.

“I went to the therapist the first time, and she laughed at me,” Sobti said, adding that he told her that he self-diagnosed himself. “My legs are always moving; I cannot have one conversation that does not interest me. I have to keep moving constantly. I can’t sleep; I have anxiety issues,” the actor shared.

He added that he is now on medication to manage his symptoms. “I take medications now. My mom was like, ‘Hyperactive hai mera baccha.’ I tamed it a lot. A little bit of medication and tried to be human,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Recalling another moment, Sobti said filmmaker Anurag Kashyap noticed his restlessness. “I went to him, and I was walking and fidgeting,” he said, adding that he couldn’t sleep. “The doctor gave me anti-anxiety medication,” Sobti further revealed

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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, mental health expert, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, shared that ADHD affects much more than attention span. “It is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects executive functioning, which includes attention regulation, planning, organisation, impulse control, working memory and emotional regulation,” she explained.

The expert said another common misconception is that people with ADHD cannot focus. “Many individuals experience hyperfocus, where they become intensely absorbed in activities they find highly stimulating while struggling with tasks that are repetitive or less rewarding,” she added.

She also emphasised that ADHD is not caused by poor parenting, lack of discipline or excessive screen time. Instead, it has a strong genetic and neurobiological basis. “It is also important to remember that ADHD is not an intelligence problem. Many individuals with ADHD are highly creative, innovative and capable when they receive the right support,” she added.

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How ADHD changes with age

Dr Sarkar noted that ADHD symptoms often evolve over a person’s lifetime. In children, symptoms are typically more visible and may include difficulty sitting still, interrupting conversations, forgetting instructions and struggling to sustain attention. During adolescence, increasing academic demands often make challenges with organisation, time management and emotional regulation more apparent.

In adults, hyperactivity frequently becomes less physical and more internal. “Many adults describe having a constantly busy mind, struggling with procrastination, disorganisation, emotional overwhelm, maintaining routines or managing responsibilities,” she said.

She also highlighted gender differences in diagnosis. Boys are more likely to display hyperactive and disruptive behaviours, while girls and women often present with inattentive symptoms, emotional dysregulation or perfectionism, making them more likely to remain undiagnosed until adulthood.

Managing ADHD beyond medication

While medication can be highly effective, Dr Sarkar said it works best when combined with psychological and behavioural strategies.

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She shared that evidence-based interventions include cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), psychoeducation, ADHD coaching or executive functioning skills training, structured routines, external reminders such as calendars and alarms, breaking tasks into smaller steps, regular physical activity, good sleep hygiene and mindfulness-based interventions.

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“The goal is not to eliminate ADHD but to build systems that work with the person’s brain rather than against it,” she said.

The rise of ADHD content on social media

With ADHD-related content on social media, Dr Sarkar cautioned against relying on the internet for self-diagnosis. She pointed out that symptoms such as forgetfulness, procrastination, poor concentration and feeling overwhelmed can also result from anxiety, depression, burnout, stress or sleep deprivation.

People should consider a formal assessment if symptoms have been present since childhood, occur across multiple settings such as home, work or school, significantly interfere with daily functioning and persist over time, she said.

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“A comprehensive assessment by a qualified mental health professional or psychiatrist is important because it helps rule out other conditions, understand the individual’s strengths and challenges, and guide appropriate intervention. Self-awareness can be the first step, but diagnosis and treatment decisions should always be based on a thorough clinical evaluation rather than social media content alone,” Dr Sarkar added.