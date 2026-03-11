Balika Vadhu’s Neha Marda on secretly going on a trip during her courtship period: ‘Hope my parents don’t watch this’

Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda recently shared that, before her 2012 wedding to Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agrawal, she took a “secret” trip with him during their 9-month courtship. “So the engagement happened, and we had the entire nine months of courtship time. Hope my parents don’t watch this! Actually, they don’t even know what I am actually going to tell you. During the courtship, Ayush gave me a surprise that I was not expecting. So, we went to Goa. It’s not what you are thinking,” she told Hauterrfly.

She continued, “We went to Goa, and we had a great time there. We went with my friends there…Smita Bansal and her husband. I didn’t even tell my mom. That one lie I told my mom, and that too at the cost of getting married to this guy… that was when I got to know how caring Ayush is. Especially, arranged marriages during the courtship…those moments are very beautiful…most precious moments of your life.”