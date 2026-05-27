Bakrid 2026 Wishes Images: Happy Bakrid, Eid al-Adha Mubarak Quotes, HD Photos, Status, Shayari, Greetings and Messages

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Happy Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) Mubarak 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, HD Photos, Status, Shayari, Greetings and Messages: Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important celebrations in Islam. It commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.
According to Islamic tradition, before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a ram instead, honouring Ibrahim’s faith and devotion. The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.