Bakrid 2026 date in India: When is Eid al-Adha?

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Bakrid 2026 Date in India: Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is expected to be celebrated in India this year. One of the most significant festivals in Islam, Bakrid is observed with deep faith, prayers, charity, and togetherness by millions of Muslims across the country and around the world. However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.
The festival commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of faith in God’s command. According to Islamic belief, before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, compassion, gratitude, and devotion towards humanity and faith.
The day begins with special Eid prayers held in mosques and open prayer grounds known as Eidgahs. Dressed in traditional attire, families and communities gather early in the morning to offer prayers and exchange warm greetings of “Eid Mubarak.” The atmosphere is filled with joy, spirituality, and celebration.
One of the key rituals of Bakrid is Qurbani, or the act of sacrifice. Families who can afford it sacrifice an animal such as a goat, sheep, or camel, following Islamic traditions. The meat is then divided into three parts — one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need. This act reflects the values of sharing, kindness, and caring for the less fortunate.
Bakrid is not only a religious occasion but also a festival that strengthens family bonds and community spirit. Homes are decorated, delicious dishes are prepared, and relatives visit one another throughout the day. Popular delicacies such as biryani, kebabs, korma, and sheer khurma become an important part of the celebrations in many households.
In India, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, where markets witness festive crowds and mosques are beautifully illuminated. The festival also highlights India’s cultural diversity and spirit of unity, as people from different communities often join in extending greetings and celebrations.
As Bakrid 2026 approaches, preparations are expected to begin days in advance, with markets bustling with shoppers buying clothes, sweets, spices, and sacrificial animals. For many, the festival serves as a reminder of humanity, generosity, and the importance of helping those in need.
While the expected date for Bakrid in India is May 28, 2026, official confirmation will depend on the moon sighting closer to the festival. Muslims across the nation eagerly await the occasion to celebrate faith, togetherness, and the spirit of giving.