Bakrid 2026 date in India: When is Eid al-Adha?

Bakrid 2026 Date in India: Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is expected to be celebrated in India this year. One of the most significant festivals in Islam, Bakrid is observed with deep faith, prayers, charity, and togetherness by millions of Muslims across the country and around the world. However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.

The festival commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of faith in God’s command. According to Islamic belief, before the sacrifice could take place, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, compassion, gratitude, and devotion towards humanity and faith.