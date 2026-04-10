Baisakhi 2026 Date: Know its history, significance, puja vidhi and significance

Baisakhi 2026 Date, History, Significance and Puja Vidhi: Baisakhi is an ancient harvest festival celebrated in northern India, especially across the Punjab region. While it is a secular cultural celebration for all Punjabis, it holds profound religious significance for Sikhs. It marks the Solar New Year (Mesha Sankranti) and, more importantly, commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh on April 13, 1699.

The festival signals the ripening of the rabi (winter) crops, particularly wheat. Traditionally, farmers celebrate this milestone by expressing gratitude through community fairs (melas) and folk dances such as bhangra and giddha. While Baisakhi aligns with the solar calendar, the religious Sikh New Year (Nanakshahi) actually begins in the month of Chet (March)