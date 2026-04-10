Baisakhi 2026 Date: Know its history, significance, puja vidhi and significance

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Baisakhi 2026 Date, History, Significance and Puja Vidhi: Baisakhi is an ancient harvest festival celebrated in northern India, especially across the Punjab region. While it is a secular cultural celebration for all Punjabis, it holds profound religious significance for Sikhs. It marks the Solar New Year (Mesha Sankranti) and, more importantly, commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh on April 13, 1699.
The festival signals the ripening of the rabi (winter) crops, particularly wheat. Traditionally, farmers celebrate this milestone by expressing gratitude through community fairs (melas) and folk dances such as bhangra and giddha. While Baisakhi aligns with the solar calendar, the religious Sikh New Year (Nanakshahi) actually begins in the month of Chet (March)
This year, Baisakhi falls on Tuesday, 14th April, 2026, with Baisakhi Sankranti at 09: 39 AM, as mentioned in Drik Panchang.
Baisakhi 2026 History and Significance: Traditionally, it was a harvest festival, with farmers celebrating the cutting of ripe wheat crops with joy, fairs, and folk dances. Its historical significance deepened in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib, establishing a strong Sikh identity based on equality, courage, and faith.
The festival is also associated with the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which occurred on the same day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh, making Baisakhi a day of both celebration and remembrance. Today, it is observed with prayers, processions, and community gatherings, symbolising gratitude, unity, and resilience.
On this day, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and visit a gurudwara, especially places like Golden Temple, where special prayers and kirtans are held. The holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, is read, and people listen to hymns while reflecting on the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.
Devotees participate in Nagar Kirtans (religious processions) and engage in seva (selfless service), which includes helping prepare and serve langar, a community meal offered to all regardless of background.