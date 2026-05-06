‘I work my b*m off so that every second…’: Inside Babil Khan’s raw journey of healing and his return to Bollywood; expert on the importance of stepping away

Actor Babil Khan’s return to work after taking time away for his mental health has reignited an important conversation about emotional well-being, recovery, and the pressures that can come with demanding professional environments. The actor, who had stepped back from the spotlight following a difficult phase, recently shared an update from the set of his new project.

In a note posted on Instagram, he wrote, “As I start the second schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work my bum off so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you on your screens very soon.” The message was met with an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom welcomed his return and applauded his openness.