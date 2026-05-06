‘I work my b*m off so that every second…’: Inside Babil Khan’s raw journey of healing and his return to Bollywood; expert on the importance of stepping away

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Actor Babil Khan’s return to work after taking time away for his mental health has reignited an important conversation about emotional well-being, recovery, and the pressures that can come with demanding professional environments. The actor, who had stepped back from the spotlight following a difficult phase, recently shared an update from the set of his new project.
In a note posted on Instagram, he wrote, “As I start the second schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work my bum off so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you on your screens very soon.” The message was met with an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom welcomed his return and applauded his openness.
His comeback follows a challenging period that unfolded publicly last year. In May 2025, a video of Babil surfaced online in which he appeared visibly emotional while speaking about how Bollywood is “screwed” and “fake.” Though his remarks sparked widespread discussion, he later clarified that his comments had been misunderstood. Soon after, he briefly deactivated his Instagram account, and his family and team released a statement addressing the situation.
Months later, when he returned to social media in October, Babil offered a more personal glimpse into what he had been experiencing, revealing his struggle with depression through a vulnerable note. He wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, this glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood-soaked T-shirts. I needed time to heal. My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making weird confessions. I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression. The toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression…”
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “A genuine readiness to return to work after a mental health break is less about feeling ‘back to normal’ and more about feeling stable, regulated, and self-aware. From a psychological standpoint, indicators of readiness include improved emotional regulation, the ability to manage stress without immediate overwhelm, better sleep patterns, and a return of cognitive clarity, such as focus and decision-making. There is also a sense of agency—choosing to return rather than feeling compelled by guilt, fear, or external pressure.”
In contrast, she mentions that when someone is still healing but feels pushed to resume, it often shows up as persistent fatigue, irritability, anxiety spikes, avoidance, or a sense of dread toward responsibilities. Healing reflects internal readiness; pressure reflects external compulsion.
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Stepping away from high-pressure environments can be a critical part of recovery, Gurnani asserts, especially in cases of depression, anxiety disorders, insomnia, or burnout. “Creating distance allows the mind and body to stabilise and reduces cognitive and emotional overload. Rebuilding routine should be gradual and intentional.”
Clinically, this is approached through behavioural activation in small, manageable steps — starting with basic structure like sleep, meals, and light tasks, and then slowly reintroducing responsibilities. The expert mentions, “It is important to pace oneself, set realistic expectations, and incorporate restorative practices such as therapy, movement, or mindfulness, rather than attempting to immediately return to previous levels of functioning.”