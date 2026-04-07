Awareness Matters. Stay Protected With Bajaj General Insurance

As healthcare costs continue to rise, true confidence comes from knowing you are protected and prepared for life’s uncertainties with Bajaj General Insurance.

1 min readApr 7, 2026 04:31 PM IST
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