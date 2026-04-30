Don’t post that boarding pass: Aviation expert says a single picture is enough to ruin your flight and identity

Sharing boarding passes on social media out of excitement for your trip may look harmless, but it is not risk-free. In fact, if an aviation expert is to go by, fraudsters can access key travel data by scanning visible barcodes on your boarding passes from pictures you post online. “The barcode on a boarding card follows the IATA Bar Coded Boarding Pass (BCBP) standard and can contain key travel data, including passenger name, PNR, flight details, seat number and sometimes even frequent flyer information. With just the PNR and surname, portions of a booking can often be accessed online. That opens the door to itinerary visibility, seat changes, cancellation of segments, mileage misuse or targeted phishing attempts,” said aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, retired Senior AGM at Air India.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to

Data within the barcode

The barcode (or QR code) on a boarding pass is not just a random string of numbers. “It is encoded using the BCBP (Bar Coded Boarding Pass) standard, which can be easily decoded by anyone with a free smartphone app.”

It typically contains:

*Your Full Name: Identical to how it appears on your passport.

*PNR (Passenger Name Record): The 6-character alphanumeric booking code.

*Frequent Flyer Number: This can be used to track your travel patterns or steal your miles.

*Contact Info: Your email or phone number is often linked to the record.

Risk of flight manipulation

With just your last name and the PNR (both of which are in the barcode), a malicious actor can log into the airline’s “Manage My Booking” portal. They could:

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*Change or cancel your seat: Move you to a middle seat by the lavatory just for spite.

*Cancel your flight: “There have been documented cases of strangers cancelling someone’s return leg after seeing their boarding pass on TikTok or Instagram,” said Anuradha.

*Change meal preferences: Maliciously changing dietary requirements for a long-haul flight.

Identity theft and account takeover

The PNR often acts as a master key. In some airline systems, accessing the booking allows a hacker to see:

-The last four digits of your credit card.

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-Your passport number and date of birth (if provided for international travel).

Here’s what you should know (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should know (Photo: Freepik)

-Your full itinerary (including where you are staying and when you return).

Heightened burglary risks at home since you are away

Posting your boarding pass announces to the world exactly when you will be away from your house.

*Date and time: It provides a precise window of when your home will be empty.

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*Duration: If the barcode contains your return flight info, burglars know exactly how much time they have.

If you must post a photo

If you want to share your travel excitement, follow these safety protocols:

*Cover the barcode: Do not just use a digital “brush” or “blur” tool, as these can sometimes be reversed. Use a solid physical object (like your passport or a thick piece of paper) to cover it.

*Hide the PNR: Ensure the 6-character booking reference is not visible.

*Post after you land: Share the “throwback” photo once you are already safely at your destination or back home.

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While addressing the issue, she emphasised that it is not about creating fear. “It is about understanding exposure. In aviation, we mitigate risk before it escalates. The same principle applies here. A simple precaution of avoiding posting boarding passes, or at the very least blurring the barcode and booking reference, can help. Security is not only the responsibility of systems. It is also about personal vigilance,” elucidated Anuradha.

Expert Tip: Even a paper boarding pass in a trash can is a risk. “Always shred your physical boarding passes after your flight instead of throwing them in the airport bin,” said Anuradha.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.