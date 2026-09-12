Athiya Shetty’s simple trick for pigmentation uses a kitchen staple—and costs nothing

Like many of us, Athiya Shetty also suffers from uneven skin tone and dullness. But her quick fix involves a simple pantry staple and costs nothing. During a candid chat with Mira Kapoor on her podcast Skin & Within, the Motichoor Chaknachur actor opened up about her go-to hack to tackle dark spots: “I do have pigmentation, so I feel rice water — they have toners now — after they make rice at home, saving that water and putting that in the fridge and then spraying it,” she shared with the host.

Taking a cue, we spoke to experts to find out whether this hack is really effective.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But first, what exactly is rice water?

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Asmita Dhekne Chebbi, venereology and leprosy dermatologist and cosmetologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, explained that rice water is the starchy liquid obtained by soaking or rinsing uncooked rice. “Its rich composition includes vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants, contributing to its acclaimed efficacy in beauty regimens. This liquid can be used immediately or fermented for a few days, enriching it with additional nutrients and enhancing its benefits for hair and skin.”

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Proponents claim that rice water is a powerhouse of nutrients, promoting a radiant complexion. “Its antioxidants and vitamins, including vitamin E and ferulic acid, help combat free radicals, slowing down the ageing process and minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, its soothing properties can calm irritated or inflamed skin conditions like eczema or sunburn,” said Dr Chebbi.

While rice water offers numerous benefits, Dr Chebbi advises to acknowledge its limitations. “Some individuals with sensitive skin may experience irritation or allergic reactions, necessitating a patch test before widespread application. Moreover, excessive use of rice water on hair might lead to protein buildup, causing stiffness and potential breakage. Its efficacy also relies on consistency in application, and results may not be immediate or drastic.”

Best way to use it

According to Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, the safest approach is to use rice water as a short-contact treatment rather than an overnight application. It can be applied as a toner or rinse, left on the skin for 10 to 15 minutes, and then washed off with plain water.

“Ensuring the rice water is freshly prepared and stored hygienically is critical to avoid microbial contamination. Limiting usage to a few times a week and observing how the skin responds can help prevent overuse and maintain the integrity of the skin barrier,” Dr Reddy tells indianexpress.com.

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Dr Chebbi recommends a balanced approach while incorporating rice water into your routine. “Like any beauty remedy, moderation and consideration of individual skin and hair needs are crucial. When used mindfully, rice water can indeed be a transformative addition to a beauty regimen, unlocking its nourishing potential for radiant hair and glowing skin.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.