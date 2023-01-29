Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding décor: How Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse turned into a flowery dreamland

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23. The huge farmhouse, which is surrounded by scenic beauty all around, served as the perfect venue for the couple’s elegant and private wedding affair. Sharing her gratitude for being able to get hitched at her father’s Khandala residence, Athiya in an Instagram post wrote, “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness”.

All the pre-wedding festivities were also held at the Khandala farmhouse, which is located in the midst of lush greenery and hills. Rani Pink Gifts, the company responsible for the decoration of the venue, shared that its creative sensibilities completely aligned with that of Athiya’s and that the designers had a blast decking up the place. “Designing for this wedding was such an absolutely gorgeous process, the kind we yearn for and stand for,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

The decoration’s central focus was adorning the farmhouse with natural flowers. According to the designer team, Athiya and Rahul wished to have one colour theme flowers for each of their functions. For Haldi, the farmhouse was decked up with yellow marigold flowers while for the main wedding day, they opted for serene and scented white jasmine flowers. “The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact,” the designer said.

The designers described the Haldi ceremony decoration as “wild and beautiful, drenched in sun”. Giving more details about the decor, they shared, “The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love”.

According to them, designing the venue with white flowers for the d-day was absolutely “ethereal”. “This venue was special. Beautiful old trees layered in jasmine strings, beds of mogra and the most gorgeous linen in old world brocades hand dyed in our soft mint palette,” they explained.

