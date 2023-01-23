Athiya Shetty makes for a stunning bride in blush pink lehenga set; KL Rahul complements her in ivory sherwani

After much speculation, cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at her father, Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Putting an end to fans’ wait, the couple took to Instagram to share the first photos as husband and wife. Safe to say, the newlyweds radiated an unmissable glow and happiness in the pictures.

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they captioned the post, along with a quote saying, “In your light, I learn how to love…”

For the nuptials, Athiya wore a blush pink chikankari lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna, featuring floral embellishments and embroidery all over. It was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and an uneven hemline, along with a semi-sheer dupatta. To accessorise the look, the bride opted for a heavy stone-studded choker with matching dangling earrings, a maang tikka, and dainty kaleerey. Athiya kept it minimal with her makeup to let the bridal glow do the talking!

The couple posed for the media after the wedding (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple posed for the media after the wedding (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul, on the other hand, complemented Athiya in an ivory sherwani, also by Khanna, complete with an embroidered long overcoat and a dupatta worn around his neck. His wedding look was completed with a layered emerald neckpiece.

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot today (Source: Varinder Chawla) Athiya and Rahul tied the knot today (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Also spotted were the bride’s family members – father Suneil and brother Ahan – who made heads turn in ethnic ensembles. While Suneil wore a chocolate-brown kurta-dhoti set with a layered stone-studded neckpiece and brown flats, Ahan kept it dapper in a white sherwani set complete with a matching long coat and brown juttis.

Suneil and Ahan Shetty at the wedding (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suneil and Ahan Shetty at the wedding (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya first started dating in 2019 after being set up by one of their common friends. The same year, they seemingly made their relationship Instagram official, sending the internet into a frenzy. They also went to visit Thailand to ring in the New Year 2020 together.

Also, the despite the couple keeping it low-key, their mushy social media pictures and several pap spottings were enough to make the fans root for them. Of late, Athiya can be seen accompanying Rahul to his overseas tours and the Shettys are often spotted enthusiastically cheering for the cricketer from the stands.

