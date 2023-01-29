Athiya Shetty looks elegant in kanchivaram silk sari for her Muhurtham ceremony

Actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony held in Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on Monday. For the ceremony, the couple looked absolutely breathtaking in blush pink ensembles by designer Anamika Khanna. And now, the pictures from Athiya’s Muhurtham ceremony have emerged in which she is, truly, a sight to behold.

In a series of pictures shared on her Instagram, the newlywed could be seen wearing a plain gold handwoven tissue Kanchivaram silk sari featuring a fuchsia pink blocked pallu from Madhurya Creations – a heritage revival boutique that supports the education of underprivileged children in 1096 Art of Living schools across India. The sari was paired with a pink blouse with horizontal gold stripes on it.

To accessorise this elegant look, she opted for a statement South Indian choker, a Ghuttapusal necklace, a matching pair of earrings, and bangles. With her hair styled in a bun and a gajra adorning it beautifully, she opted for a black bindi, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude pink lip colour to complete this look.

The Muhurtham ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual that marks the commencement of the wedding.

Prior to this, the couple had shared glimpses from their Haldi ceremony which was marked by oodles of fun and love. For the ceremony, Athiya had worn gorgeous ivory cotton and intricate handmade gold gota work Anarkali and gharara skirt by designer Ritu Kumar.

“Swatches and inspirations from the 19th century were taken and revived to make this Anarkali around 15yrs back. The Royalty of Rajasthan were known to adorn garments in pure cotton with gota embroidery. Taking this inspiration we had got 200 count of cotton muslin weaved by artisans of Phulia, Bengal. Only a few handful left carrying out this legacy. Intricate hand embroidery that took nearly 2000 man hours, was done by using the age-old technique of crumpling and folding the gota by hand to create these mango motifs,” the designer revealed.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, had worn an embroidered white kurta with Aligarhi pants by designer Anamika Khanna.

