Actor Asin Thottumkal’s husband, Rahul Sharma, once shared how they are raising their 9-year-old daughter, Arin Rayn Sharma, away from television and mobile phones. During a 2025 interaction with MyGov India, the Micromax co-founder revealed how they have made books central to their home, and Asin deserves credit for a lion’s share of Arin’s upbringing.

“We have not given Arin any screens thus far — no TVs or mobile phones. We only have books at home. We probably have more books at home than Arin has at her school. She is in Class 2 right now, but we already have books for Classes 8 and 9 at home,” he had shared during the interview, further adding: “I quip once in a while, saying, ‘Let her appear for the Class 10 board exam as well. What difference does it make?’ It’s all Asin’s contribution to us.”