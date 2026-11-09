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Actor Asin Thottumkal’s husband, Rahul Sharma, once shared how they are raising their 9-year-old daughter, Arin Rayn Sharma, away from television and mobile phones. During a 2025 interaction with MyGov India, the Micromax co-founder revealed how they have made books central to their home, and Asin deserves credit for a lion’s share of Arin’s upbringing.
“We have not given Arin any screens thus far — no TVs or mobile phones. We only have books at home. We probably have more books at home than Arin has at her school. She is in Class 2 right now, but we already have books for Classes 8 and 9 at home,” he had shared during the interview, further adding: “I quip once in a while, saying, ‘Let her appear for the Class 10 board exam as well. What difference does it make?’ It’s all Asin’s contribution to us.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
How keeping children away from screens helps
Psychologist Raashi Gurnani says that children in their pre-teen years are undergoing critical stages of cognitive and emotional development.
“At this age, their sense of identity, self-worth, and social understanding are still forming and introducing them to social media and smartphones too early can lead to overstimulation, reduced attention spans, and increased exposure to harmful comparisons, cyberbullying, and unrealistic ideals,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Gurnani adds that keeping children away from digital distractions during these years allows their brains to develop more organically. “They are more likely to engage in imaginative play, physical activity, face-to-face social interactions, and emotional processing — all of which are essential for a healthy sense of self and resilience,” she explains.
According to her, raising a mindful, conscientious child in a screen-dominated world requires intentional parenting. Instead of completely depriving a child of screen time, Gurnani emphasises setting boundaries with empathy and consistency. “Parents can model balanced tech use themselves, create device-free zones or hours during meals or before bedtime, and replace screen time with activities that foster real connection such as reading together, outdoor play, or creative expression,” she recommends.
The psychologist says it is equally important to teach kids emotional regulation and critical thinking from a young age, so they learn to navigate both offline and online worlds with awareness. “The goal is not to shield them forever but to equip them with the tools to handle digital influence wisely when the time comes,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.