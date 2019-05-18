Yours Lovingly

(Written by Asmita Sen)

They were in love, which blossomed and matured through letters they exchanged. Somewhere along the way, she realised the meaning of freedom. Based on the eponymous classic work by Purushottam Shivaram Rege, the Marathi play Savitri gives audiences an insight into the heart of a woman as well as the importance of self-expression. The solo is directed by Ravidra Lakhe and features Priya Jamkar, a Marathi lecturer at SNDT Women’s University in Pune as the protagonist Savitri. Savitri has been created by Mitee-char and Kalyan, presented by Astitva Mumbai, and is produced by Santosh Pote.

“The preparation for this play was a struggle. It took many months and much effort to learn the lines without hesitation and with full expressions. I had to read the script again and again, rehearse the lines, get the feel of the character and understand the tone too,” says Jamkar, who grew up reading the novel.

Set between 1939 and 1947, the play’s narrative features letters. The audience hears only Savitri’s words and must imagine her lover. Fittingly, Savitri has allowed Jamkar to find herself as well, on stage. This is her first play as an actor on stage though she has done small roles in Marathi TV serials. Savitri has attracted packed houses across Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Kolhapur. It was recently staged at Sudarshan Rangmanch, Shanivar Peth.