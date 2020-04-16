You Clap For Me Now: Video celebrating minority workers goes viral

It begins with the fateful message, “What the UK is most afraid of has come from overseas, taking our jobs and making it unsafe to walk the streets”. (Source: @tezilyas/Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh) It begins with the fateful message, “What the UK is most afraid of has come from overseas, taking our jobs and making it unsafe to walk the streets”. (Source: @tezilyas/Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh)

With the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been a perceptible solidarity noticed among various communities. Now, a video celebrating the many frontline workers from Asian and other minorities is going viral. Running for a little over two minutes, it highlights the hardships they face and entreats one to recognise their selfless service and many sacrifices by clapping for them.

It begins with the message, “What the UK is most afraid of has come from overseas, taking our jobs and making it unsafe to walk the streets” and then goes on say, “Don’t say go home, don’t say not here, you know how it feels for home to be a prison, you know how it feels to live in fear.” “So you clap for me now, all this love you are bringing. But don’t forget when it’s no longer quiet, don’t forget when you can no longer hear the birds singing.”

According to a report in BBC, the director Darren Smith deliberately used hateful language and racist slurs faced by these workers to emphasise how that is a reality and also the need to come together to defeat the common enemy: coronavirus.

“At some point, we will all emerge from this, and we’ll kind of go blinking into the sunlight. I think there’ll be a lot of challenges, but I think the sense of community and solidarity with people will be there. The big thing I’d want people to take from the film is that we should continue to be open and inclusive and tolerant. And we praise the people who do a really hard job to look after us and our friends and our neighbours and our loved ones,” he was quoted as saying.

