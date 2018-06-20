International Yoga Day 2018: Significance, importance, how it started and all you need to know

International Yoga Day 2018: Want to get fit, but confused about where to start? Yoga is the first step towards holistic healing. (Source: Pixabay) International Yoga Day 2018: Want to get fit, but confused about where to start? Yoga is the first step towards holistic healing. (Source: Pixabay)

International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga is an age-old practice that boosts the physical, mental and spiritual well being. Ever since the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2015, it has created quite a lot of buzz all across the globe. Although yoga training is now a part of pop culture, its roots can be traced back to pre-Vedic era when yogis spent years meditating in one pose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of 21 June in his UN address, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares special significance in many parts of the world. “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being,” he said.

To spread the word, many awareness campaigns are organised by various NGOs, celebrities, politicians on this day. The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Raj Path in New Delhi. PM Modi and other dignitaries performed around 21 yoga asanas, and created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for being the world’s largest yoga class with 35,985 people and the second one was for having maximum number of participating nationalities, that is 84.

Yoga can be beneficial for those who suffer from lifestyle diseases and fitness disorders. There is a huge range of exercises and yoga poses that give a holistic healing power to the body, mind and soul. As most people don’t have ample time to spend time at the gym or attend fitness classes, yoga is a blessing. What’s more, practising yoga requires no favourable infrastructure, gadget or instrument, all you need is a quiet space and a mat.

