Year-long series of events to celebrate life, works of Indo-Hungarian painter Amrita Sher-Gil

A series of events including film festivals, interaction with students, art exhibitions, and workshops will mark the 110th birth anniversary of Indian-Hungarian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Liszt Institute of Hungarian Cultural Centre made the announcement here on Tuesday while launching the ‘Amrita110 Project’.

“Our mission is to tell more about the Hungarian roots of Amrita Sher-Gil, the influence of her Hungarian childhood on her life and work and to celebrate the sadly short but very rich and creative life of the strongest link between Hungary and India,” the Liszt Institute said in a statement.

Born to Indian father and Hungarian mother on January 30, 1913 in Budapest, Hungary, Sher-Gil came to be known as “one of the greatest avant-garde women artists” for her oeuvre.

Her famous works including “Group of Three Girls” (1935), “Brahmacharis” (1937), “Bride’s Toilet” (1937), “Gypsy Girl” (1932), and “Young Girls” (1932) are a part of the collection at the NGMA.

The event included a curatorial walk through the gallery dedicated to Sher-Gil’s paintings at Jaipur House.

The year-long project will begin with an art exhibition of 20 works inspired by Sher-Gil at the India International Centre from February 8.

As a part of the project, the Liszt Institute will visit a school in the national capital every month to talk about Sher-Gil through workshops, stories, photos and painting activities.

From June till October, a number of documentary films about Sher-Gil will be screened as part of Amrita 110 Film Festival.

An Indo-Hungarian team will celebrate Sher-Gil’s life and work through a graffiti in Lodhi Art District in September this year.

The Liszt Institute and the Indian Post will also release a joint stamp about the artist in November.

Other programmes under the project include a graphic novel on Sher-Gil’s life, an online “treasure hunt” game retracing the artist’s life through laces, people and paintings, and a discussion on her works by art historians Katalin Keseru and Yashodhara Dalmia.

