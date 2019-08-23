FOR actors Rasika Agashe and Zeeshan Ayyub, theatre has always been a priority. “Theatre is our root. So, it’s very important to stay connected with it. We feel more creatively satisfied in theatre. It always feels great to perform on stage. Or, be in the background, and see a play flourishing,” says Ayyub, who recently received much praise for his performance as a lower-caste rebel in Article 15.

Agashe and Ayyub, both graduates of National School of Drama (NSD), have set up a theatre group called Being Association and are the brains behind the initiative that encourages original writing for theatre. For the third edition of their group’s festival, Sanhita Manch, they sought original plays in Hindi and Marathi. Four plays handpicked from this year’s entries will be staged during the three-day-long festival that will open at Dadar’s PL Deshpande Auditorium on Friday evening with Being Association’s latest production Radhey, written by Bengaluru-based Amit Sharma and directed by Agashe. It is inspired by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem Rashmirathi and is about the last two days of Karna’s life during the Mahabharata battle.

The actor couple thought of inviting new writing as they “like to do new plays every year”. Agashe says, “The idea is to provide a platform for new writers from across India. We wish to recognise, promote and circulate new Indian plays by organising a writing competition for our festival Sanhita Manch. Writers will get full freedom to explore any style.” The festival allows the writers to choose any theme or genre. “Our only aim is to give freedom to new writers to write their own point of views,” says Ayyub. Many of these plays address socio-political subjects. “Writers reflect what is happening in society,” says Ayyub, the actor of Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).

In the last three years, Being Association has received nearly 300 plays. “Initially, we faced many problems but with each year we improved,” says Ayyub. Describing the experience of theatre as “therapeutic”, he believes that the festival is “an opportunity to meet friends, explore new content, read new plays and hold discussions”. The festival also gives an opportunity to young actors to perform new plays.

The festival will also stage Pune-based Maharashtra Culture Centre’s Adhyat Mi, Sadhyat Tu, Madhyat Ma Kuni Nahi, written by Swapnil Chavhan and directed by Apurv Sathe on Saturday at 4 pm. Later in the evening at 8.30 pm, Delhi’s Flying Fathers Art Association will present Kabab, written by Rahul Rai and directed by Rajesh Singh. The festival ends with Bhopal-based Vihaan Drama Works’ Romeo Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India. Written by Swapnil Jain from Jaipur, it is directed by Saurabh Anant and will be staged on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

Ahead of Sanhita Manch, Agashe has been engrossed with the rehearsals of Radhey — the play with the biggest cast in the festival. She says, “We gave the scripts to other directors and they selected the ones they wanted to work on. I picked the script which was not picked. A play with a big cast generally gets left behind.” Even though there is no clear division of work between them, Agashe and Ayyub are there for each other. “If one is stuck at something, the other pitches in. While directing Radhey, if I get stuck somewhere, Zeeshan, who is producing the play, offers his suggestions. He likes to be an actor’s trainer. He also handles the financial matters,” says Agashe.

The group has the ambitious plan of launching an e-library which will have a number of old and new plays. “Reprinting of old plays has almost stopped. Plays are our heritage like all other literary works. We plan to digitise the scripts so that anyone can visit our website and access the plays they want to read,” says Ayyub, and adds that it will be their “surprise for theatre-lovers”. The group has also been publishing compilations of the best plays they receive.

The festival will be held at PL Deshpande Auditorium, Dadar, Mumbai, from August 23 to 25