Saturday, March 27, 2021
World Theatre Day 2021: From Aahana Kumra to Adil Hussain, actors express love for the stage

World Theatre Day 2021: Celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude towards the stage

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 27, 2021 12:39:37 pm
Celebrities took to social media on World Theatre Day. (Source: Aahana Kumra/Adil Hussain/Instagram)

Many of those who have made it as successful actors in Bollywood have been stage artistes, who gradually transitioned from theatre to the big screen. On World Theatre Day today, annually observed on March 27, theatre enthusiasts, theatre schools, and theatre practitioners mark the day in their own unique ways. This time was no different as celebrities took to social media to express their commitment and gratitude towards theatre.

Actor Aahana Kumra, who first took to theatre at the age of 14, wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“This is where it all began! Happy #WorldTheatreDay to everyone celebrating! My journey in theatre started when I was 14 years old and I had enrolled into the #SummerTimeAtPrithvi workshop during my summer holidays! And then there was no looking back!” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She also shared snippets from her first play ‘By George’, based on two stories of playwright George Bernard Shaw, performed at NCPA, Mumbai in 2011. The play was directed by veteran Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

“I’ll always be grateful to @prithvitheatre and the #NCPAMumbai for nurturing me as an artist,” she said.

Started in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), various events are organised across the world to celebrate the medium of theatre. On this day, ITI also circulates messages issued by global celebrities in more than 50 languages, based on the theme “Theatre and a Culture of Peace”.

ALSO READ |With the stage locked down, a new art form emerged during the pandemic — the Digital Theatre

The first World Theatre Day International Message was written by Jean Cocteau in France in 1962.

Meanwhile, Mukti Bhavan actor Adil Hussain said theatre is his “first love”. “Theatre is my first love. And it will always be the one. It has evolved into a fine medium of expression over millenia! Happy International Theatre day to everyone! I hope that the governments of each state makes theatre studies a compulsory subject from primary school onward,” he expressed.

To mark the day, people organise award events, conduct charity plays, and theatre workshops.

