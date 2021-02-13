World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks

An artist in Puri, Odisha, has created a replica of a 1980s radio on the occasion of World Radio Day, celebrated on February 13.

The radio is made of about 3,000 matchsticks. Artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo reportedly took four days to make the exquisite piece.

Odisha: To mark World Radio Day on February 13, an artist in Puri has made a replica of radio by using matchsticks. “I used 3,130 matchsticks and worked for four days to make this replica,” Saswat Ranjan Sahoo said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bREzfn3xae — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

The installation is a replica of the old Panasonic stereo, Sahoo revealed.

“In making this replica of the Panasonic stereo, I extend my support to all the radio programmes and request all the people to listen to radio programs regularly. It took 4 days to built this replica using 3,130 matchsticks,” the artist was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Pune: Tune into the past via radio fest today

World Radio Day is celebrated as an international day to raise awareness about the importance of the medium. The day was decided by Unesco on November 3, 2011, during its 36th conference. It was adopted as an international day by United Nations General Assembly in 2012.

This year, Unesco has invited stations to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the special day. There are three sub-themes this time: evolution, innovation and connection.

(With inputs from ANI)