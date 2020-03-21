World Poetry Day: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘almirah’ poem makes your day; Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana’s poetry wins hearts. (Source: File Photo) Ayushmann Khurrana’s poetry wins hearts. (Source: File Photo)

Staying indoors has become a constant these days owing to the coronavirus lockdown in many places and social distancing being practised by many. As we find ways to cope with the sudden brakes on our busy lives, some are taking the opportunity to pause and revisit the good old days. And what better way than to take a look back with poetry? This World Poetry Day, which is celebrated annually on March 21 to “recognise the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind”, by UNESCO, take some time out to enjoy the oral tradition of poetry recitals, albeit virtually.

Giving us a slice of life with his poetry is actor Ayushmann Khurrana who shared a poem that he had penned a couple of years back.

Take a look at the actor reciting the poem titled Almirah ki Khushboo.

Khurrana’s poem takes us down the memory lane of love and longing.

Marking such poetic efforts, the World Poetry Day aims to “support linguistic diversity” through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities.

As per the United Nations’ official website, the day is also meant to encourage a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals, to promote the teaching of poetry, to restore a dialogue between poetry and the other arts such as theatre, dance, music and painting. The day is also seen as an effort towards supporting small publishers so to create an attractive image of poetry in the media. “So that the art of poetry will no longer be considered an outdated form of art, but one which enables society as a whole to regain and assert its identity,” stated the UN.

Various works of poetry and images of poets get featured in various reading forums and the media to promote the day each year.

