World Music Day 2018: How it started, significance and all you need to know

World Music Day 2018: Wondering how it began? Know the significance and importance of the day. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) World Music Day 2018: Wondering how it began? Know the significance and importance of the day. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Music brings the world closer. Not just words, there are notes, songs, and tunes to express every emotion. To mark its significance, music lovers all across the globe get together to celebrate World Music Day on June 21 every year. The day is also known as Fete de la Musique after a music festival that began in France in 1982.

It is said that the French minister of culture Jack Lang conceived the idea of music through this fest and since then, it has been celebrated as the World Music Day. However, there is another theory about how the American musician Joel Cohen proposed the idea of an all-night music celebration in France to mark the beginning of the summer solstice in 1976 and since then, the entire world celebrates this day.

ALSO READ | World Music Day: 10 ways how music can be therapeutic for your body, mind and soul

The day sheds light on the importance of music and how it helps people connect across borders. Various musicians perform for free and showcase the power of music on this day. Aspiring singers and young players mesmerise listeners by playing their instruments in public or recreational areas. It has slowly become a part of pop culture and this day is celebrated in more than 32 countries as one of the most important summer events.

ALSO READ | World Music Day 2017: 15 inspiring quotes by world-famous musicians that will get you singing

To mark the day, around 150 artists from over 16 countries, including France, USA, Nepal, Spain, Italy, Thailand and India, will be performing at multiple venues across the city of Udaipur this year. The line-up promises to be an enthralling one. From Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy to Txarango, a Catalan fusion band, performing at the fest, the event promises to bring a bouquet of culturally-diverse music on a platter.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd