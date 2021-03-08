Women’s Day: Lalit Kala Akademi holds all-women art exhibition

An all-women art exhibition to mark International Women’s Day was inaugurated at Lalit Kala Akademi here on Monday, a release said.

Titled ‘Akshya Patra’, the exhibition at Rabindra Bhavan Galleries will go on till March 20 and showcase more than 250 artworks from over 12 countries, including those created by 29 talented female artists that attended the three-day all women’s national art camp at Garhi Studios during the last three days, the Akademi said in the release.

The multi-dimensional art show, exhibiting works of senior, young and budding art practitioners, has both Indian and international participants as it brings to the fore contemporary, tribal, international, and Avante Garde art practices worldwide, themed around the many faces and benefactions of Mother Nature, it said.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel inaugurated the event.

Glimpse of 'Akshaya Patra' an all women's art exhibition held at Lalit Kala Akademi today. Hon'ble Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (IC), Government of India, Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel Ji and other dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence.

“Women have been the keystone in the unyielding arch of Indian art and culture. Looking at these mesmerising artworks, I can only say that given the right opportunities, women can create magic,” Patel said.

“I find myself privileged to have had the honour of attending this event and I thank all the women of the country for their contribution to the growth and development of the nation.”

“I congratulate Lalit Kala Akademi for curating this encouraging opportunity for all the female artists around India and the world which has given them a platform where they are showcasing their work made with lots of emotions and the story of their lives,” he said.