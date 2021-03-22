scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news

Women with hearing loss in Gaza make animations to raise awareness

They have already made two short films - one about sign language and another advocating their right to work in Gaza, where unemployment stands at 49 percent

By: Reuters | Gaza |
March 22, 2021 9:40:55 pm
A sign language interpreter gestures as hearing-impaired Palestinian women learn to make animation films, in the central Gaza. (Photo: Reuters)

A group of Palestinian women with hearing loss are using stop motion animation to make short films about their condition to teach children about their condition.

The eight women say they have few career options and hope animation will also become a source of income as well as an advocacy tool.

They have already made two short films – one about sign language and another advocating their right to work in Gaza, where unemployment stands at 49 percent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The stories, they say, are meant to inspire hearing-impaired people to pursue their own goals despite any obstacles in their way.

ALSO READ |‘Bending gender stereotypes in art and photography can throw new light on stale norms’

The animation process is simple: the women design characters, draw the images on paper, shoot the film with their cellphone cameras using a stop motion application, and coworkers without hearing loss add the voices.

Hiba Abu Jazar, 27, who has enjoyed cartoons since she was a girl, said she was excited to make her own films and to teach others to do the same. She hopes the skill will help her find employment.

Hearing-impaired Palestinian women attend a lesson as they learn to make animation films. (Photo: Reuters)

“I want to be self-dependent and make films so I can make an income. People with hearing disabilities have no jobs and no chances of finding jobs,” Abu Jazar said in sign language
through a translator at Gaza Hemam Youth Center where the training takes place.

The group’s trainer, Haneen Koraz, said the project offered the woman a way to promote their cause and pursue their ambitions through art and creativity.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: All the times Pagglait actor Sanya Malhotra gave accessible style goals

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement