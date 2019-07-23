With Utmost Faith

While talking about the oldest European church in Fort Kochi, The Church of St Francis, which at one time housed the tomb of Vasco da Gama, Australian historian Joanne Taylor draws attention towards its beautiful collection of punkhas. An ancient Indian method of cooling interiors, here cloth is attached to wooden rods that hang from the ceiling, and strings lead through the wall to the outside of the building, where the punkhawalla would move the fan backwards and forwards to keep the congregation cool. This is just one of the many vignettes associated with churches in India that feature in Taylor’s book Churches of India (Rs 1,495, Niyogi Books). “Academics in architecture ignores many wonderful things. That’s why I worked on my previous book — The Forgotten Palaces of Calcutta (Niyogi Books, 2006). The houses and mansions of Indian merchants in north Kolkata were overlooked by almost everyone, as they had hybrid architecture. It is probable that the churches were ignored too, as I found very little during my research,” says Sydney-based Taylor, who travelled around the country and documented churches across the states of Kerala and Goa, metropolitan cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, and the former French colonies of Puducherry and Chandannagar. “The churches dotted across the subcontinent are a visual proof of India’s acceptance and tolerance for others, their religions and their lifestyles,” adds she.

Advertising

Taylor also brings to notice how church photography in India is limited to documenting the huge facades and massive exteriors. In the book, she has included small details as well, like a piece of exquisite carving or a simple garland of marigolds at the feet of the saint’s statue. “The human aspects of the building that are often not noticed are also significant,” she says. In the book, Taylor shares several stories — from the Muslim connection of Goa’s The Chapel of Saint Catherine to why Mother Mary’s statue is one-armed at The Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Mumbai’s Bandra or why St James Church in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate is also known as Skinner’s Church.

In the book, Taylor writes, “The backwaters (of Kerala) are a dreamy place to guide through by boat and now and then a picturesque riverside shrine or a small church comes into view. The writer, Arundhati Roy, would have passed such shrines as she lived on the edge of the Meenachi river in Aymanam, close to Kumarakom. The house and the river feature in her much loved book, The God of Small Things.” The author’s favourite church also lies somewhere around, near the Vembanad Lake. “A tiny little church on the Kerala backwaters, the Bethlehem Church, is painted bright apricot with white trim in a Gothic style. It sits on a narrow peninsula surrounded by water, all on its own, and is just gorgeous,” she says.

Talyor visited India first in 1971 and “loved everything about it”. Later, she studied Indian history at University of Sydney and wrote her thesis during her post-graduation at University of New South wales on north Kolkata’s heritage mansions and palaces. “That was the beginning… and it opened a door for me,” she says.