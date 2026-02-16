Why the British Museum removed the term ‘Palestine’ from select exhibits

The move follows a letter by the pro-Israel lawyers raising concerns regarding the “anachronistic use of the term Palestine”

Written by: Vandana Kalra
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 05:30 PM IST
British MuseumThe British Museum's Department of Middle East has a wide range of archaeological material and ancient art (Credit: Wikimedia Commons )
The British Museum has reportedly removed the term “Palestine” from some of its Middle East gallery panels after concerns that the term was “historically inaccurate” in the context of certain exhibits.

A news report in The Jerusalem Post on February 15 quotes the British Museum as stating, “For the Middle East galleries for maps showing ancient cultural regions, the term ‘Canaan’ is relevant for the southern Levant in the later second millennium (BCE),” adding that “some of the graphic panels date from the earlier period of the understanding of the term are being reviewed as part of plans for refurbishing these spaces.”

The move comes after UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) wrote to the Director of the British Museum, Nicholas Cullinan, raising concerns “regarding the anachronistic use of the term Palestine”.

A note on the UKLFI website states how, by writing to Cullinan it has “highlighted the repeated use of the term ‘Palestine’ to describe the region now comprising Israel and surrounding areas during historical periods when that name did not exist.” It adds, “UKLFI argues that retroactively applying the name ‘Palestine’ across thousands of years creates a false impression of historical continuity and erases the emergence and existence of Jewish kingdoms and Jewish national identity in the region.”

According to the note, UKLFI has identified several maps displayed in the museum’s Egypt galleries, covering periods from approximately 1795 BC to 332 BC, which label the area of modern-day Israel as Palestine. Concerns were also raised regarding the placement of mid-20th century dolls described as wearing “Palestinian traditional dress” within the museum’s Ancient Levant gallery, states the note.

The UKLFI has requested the British Museum “to conduct a comprehensive review of its maps and descriptions and to amend them so that regions are referred to by the historically accurate names applicable to the specific period in question, such as Canaan, the Levant, the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, Judea, Samaria, or the Galilee”.

It quotes the spokesperson for UKLFI as stating, “Museums play a vital role in educating the public. When dealing with highly sensitive and politicised history, accuracy is essential. The repeated use of historically inaccurate terminology risks misleading visitors and marginalising Jewish history and identity.”

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express.

