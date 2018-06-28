When orient meets west to ‘be the change’

Claire Le Michel performs at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Claire Le Michel performs at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A combination of Indian and French cultures and compositions with a blend of oriental and western music tried to convey the message that one should change and adapt according to circumstances rather than trying to change others. This was the message conveyed by Karnatriix band, which performed an Indo-French contemporary musical, in collaboration with Alliance Française de Chandigarh, at the Law Auditorium, Panjab University, on Wednesday.

The 55-minute musical, whose theme was ‘Be the change’, begins with a scene set in dawn and ends at sunset traversing through different emotions, backed by the sound of nature and short french poems. The show started in darkness paying homage to the gurus with sanskrit mantra chants.

The team staged their first musical in association with Alliance Francaise, Trivandrum, last year in October at Chavara Cultural Centre, Kochin.

Claire Le Michel is the singer, dancer and choreographer, and John Anthony is the guitarist and composer. Michel, Anthony, along with vocalist Akhil J Chand and CR bassist Rahul have formed the band Karnatriix.

The design of the stage and the lights was managed by Sylvain Dufour. Members of the French Institute and schoolteachers were among the audience.

