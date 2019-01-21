Artists to look out for at India Art Fair 2019

The leading modern and contemporary art fair, that showcases artworks carefully selected from galleries across Asia, Europe, North and South America, is going to host its 10th edition in the Capital. Offering an eclectic range of work by popular artists to emerging talents, this year promises a lot of interesting curation.

The event, like every year, will take place on January 31 and will continue till February 3, at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. Here are four artists you should look out for at the India Art Fair 2019.

Rekha Rodwittya

One of Sakshi Gallery’s stellar artists, Rekha Rodwittya’s paintings portray women through the lens of the artist’s personal experiences, while referencing broader socio-political events. Through her work, she generally explores issues of alienation, belonging, trauma and discrimination.

Idris Khan

Khan has painted his name as an international heavyweight in the contemporary art world for his visually rich work. His art combines layered imagery with text, numbers and geometric shapes.

Zarina Hashmi

Having grown in the aftermath of partition, the US-based Indian artist Zarina Hashmi’s work addresses themes of home, border displacement and memory.

Ai Weiwei

Widely known for his highly political output, Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei works across a variety of mediums, including sculpture, film, photography, and even music, creating works that make bold statements about contemporary culture.