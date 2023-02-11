What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the silence that clouds our everyday

We won,” the two words posted on Instagram made up for the acceptance speech of Shervin Hajipour, the 25-year-old Iranian musician who won this year’s Grammy for Best Song for Social Change — a first in the history of the Academy — for his stirring “Baraye” (For or Because of).

The Farsi song, which says: For the sake of dancing in the streets, for breaking the taboo of kissing in public, for my sister, your sister, our sisters… for yearning for an ordinary life… for our nonstop tears… for this forced road to ‘paradise’… for women, life and freedom, was a response to the pain Hajipour and the people of Iran have felt for years, that found a tipping point with 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini’s death in September last year.

Iran erupted soon after, with women-led anti-hijab protests. A few days later, Hajipour, whose only claim to fame till then was appearances on the Irani music reality show, New Era, summarised the agony felt by Iranians since the 1979 Revolution in a song that he composed with crowd-sourced content — he used sentences from social-media posts by Iranians about the reasons that provoked them to protest against the government.

Shervin Hajipour’s video of Baraye Shervin Hajipour’s video of Baraye

Two days after the song was released, Hajipour was arrested and forced by the authorities to remove the song from social media. But what they didn’t factor in was that music and lyrics have a life of their own. Baraye was viral soon, and even more popular after Hajipour’s arrest. In the days to come, it became an anthem for women-led global protests against the Iranian regime. The musician was released on bail after being in jail for several days, “so that the legal process could begin”, but soon went silent.

Earlier this week, in the wee hours of the morning, as Hajipour sat in his darkened apartment in Iran in front of a television and watched American First Lady Jill Biden, dressed in a silver Oscar de la Renta column gown, announce his name at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles as a Grammy winner, he wept.

Biden, in her speech, said, “A song can unite, inspire and ultimately change the world… and has the potential for positive global impact”.

It was on a pleasant September evening, in the frenetic metropolis of Tehran, that Hajipour sang the sorrowful “Baraye” over a minimalist piano melody and drumbeats. It became a catalyst for women’s rights globally. Women in Iran chanted “death to the dictator”. Young girls opened their hair and sang “Baraye”. The government ruthlessly cracked down hard, using force and weapons. Many were killed, and more injured. In the days to follow, the Iranian diaspora across the world began to protest. Many walked peacefully and sang Hajipour’s song. “Baraye”, now, was a movement.

Advertisement

A few days later, Canadian senator Ratna Omidvar who is married to an Iranian and left Iran with her husband during the revolution in 1981, raised the issue of Iranian protests in the Canadian Parliament. She said, “I am struck at how inclusive the words are, and how they are a cry for justice.” She followed this with a recitation of the song. Iranian singer Sogand sang to an audience of 18,000 people in Germany’s Cologne. “Baraye” was also sung by an Irani-origin singer in The Voice (Germany). People on the streets in Australia and many other countries cried as they sang along. “Baraye” became the most covered song from Iran ever.

But it was in November that the song found global recognition. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin decided to sing “Baraye” at the band’s concert in Buenos Aires along with exiled Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani. “We’d like to do something to show that we support all the women and everybody fighting for freedom in Iran,” Martin said. He ended the song with the last two words of the song — “Baraye Azadi” (for liberty) — now the rallying call for complete freedom, one that’s given once a relatively nondescript singer from Iran, a hallowed gramophone.

Meanwhile, Hajipour is barred from leaving Iran and continues to face charges for instigating violence and propaganda against the regime.