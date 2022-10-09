scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

West Bengal’s Durga Puja carnival returns after two-year hiatus; know more about it

The carnival has been organised since 2016. In December 2021, the biggest festival in West Bengal got a heritage tag by the UN, which added it to the ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ list

The programme started at 4.30 pm and went on till 9.15 pm.

There were many things that were paused during the pandemic, and the famous Durga Puja carnival of West Bengal was among them. This year — after a hiatus of two years — it made a flamboyant comeback with dance, music, tight security and a splash of culture and colour.



Earlier this week, the West Bengal government organised carnivals in different districts to commemorate the UNESCO recognition — which bestowed Durga Puja with the ‘cultural heritage tag‘ — for which, many top Durga Puja committees displayed their idols and handicrafts. This happened before the immersion.

ALSO READ |Durga Puja 2022: From a pandal honouring singer KK, to one dedicated to pets; check out these themes

On Saturday, October 8, award-winning idols from 95 top Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata were paraded at a grand carnival held at the famous Red Road in the city amid tight security.



The tableaux made a colourful splash, and the puja committees showcased the brilliant craftsmanship before West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries.

Indian Express had previously reported that the programme started with a show by the Kolkata Police’s ‘Daredevil’ force. Later, Banerjee herself joined some Santhali dancers along with minister Birbaha Soren and actor Oindrila Bose.



Accompanied by dhaak beats, puja committees of College Square, Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Singhi Park and others displayed their intricately-designed traditional idols.



Many theme-based crowd-puller idols like Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Dumdum Park Tarun Dal and Behala Natun Dal showcased their artworks. All the 95 participating puja committees are recipients of the state-sponsored ‘Biswa Bangla’ award.



The programme started at 4.30 pm and went on till 9.15 pm.

The carnival has been organised by the state government since 2016, except for the last two years on account of the pandemic. In December 2021, the biggest festival in West Bengal and among the Bengali community in India and around the world got a heritage tag by the UN, which added ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ to the ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ list.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:21:12 pm
